Viridity Energy to provide BSAAS system for Atlantic County Utility Authority

Viridity Energy Solutions has been awarded a contract by the Atlantic County Utility Authority (ACUA), and vendors, Johnson Controls and Rettew Field Services to provide a Battery Storage as a Service (BSAAS) system to ACUA’s wastewater treatment plant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This progressive utility plant also includes a 7.5 MW wind farm, 500 kW of solar PV, and a fleet of electric vehicle charging stations. ACUA provides weekly public tours of its “next-generation” waste water treatment plant, highlighting its low power and carbon footprint as one of its core principles.

Under the agreement, Viridity will provide to ACUA Viridity’s market leading BSAAS solution that combines an advanced, fully integrated battery energy storage system with Viridity’s VPowerTM energy management and optimization software, as well as operational services for a period of 20 years with no capital outlay by ACUA. Furthermore, ACUA will receive a portion of the utility bill savings created through peak shaving over the term of the agreement. Viridity will serve as the general contractor and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) lead and will design and install the battery energy storage system utilizing a battery storage system from Johnson Controls and Engineering and Construction services from Rettew.

Viridity will own and operate the battery energy storage system to create energy savings for ACUA with an emissions-free solution and to provide services to the grid, including ancillary services in the PJM market. The system was installed and began market operations in Q1 2018.

“ACUA continues to be innovative in adopting on-site energy technology to lower their energy costs and being a leader in adopting green technology,” commented Mack Treece, CEO of Viridity. “Working together with ACUA, we are utilizing Viridity’s BSAAS solution to reduce their energy costs and to generate revenue from the PJM energy market, all of this at no cost to ACUA. Viridity’s BSAAS is a unique solution that provides customers with all of the benefits of battery storage, including reducing peak usage to lower energy costs, provide power back-up and power quality, while also assisting the utility grid in maintaining the performance of the grid.”

“Battery storage technology is the critical component to developing a smart grid and it has the potential to completely revolutionize power generation,” said Atlantic County Utilities Authority President Rick Dovey. “Superstorm Sandy was an eye-opener for ACUA in that it became apparent that we needed to become resilient in the face of future storm events and have the ability to operate and not lose power. Renewable energy, for all of the positives, has one limitation – that power is intermittent; wind and solar are not always producing power when you need it. You must either use it or lose it. Through a grant from the NJBPU, we have partnered with Viridity to bring a battery storage project to ACUA. Not only will this battery allow us to store electricity generated from wind and solar, but it will also play an important role in balancing supply and demand of the electric grid,” Dovey noted.

Source: Company Press Release