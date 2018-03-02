Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail News

UK CMA begins investigation on SSE Retail/Npower merger deal

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 March 2018

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has commenced investigation into the proposed merger of SSE’s UK retail power and gas business with Npower, which is owned by Germany-based Innogy.

The investigation will assess the deal’s potential impact on competition on the energy supply to the UK domestic customers.

As per the agreement signed in November 2017, Npower and SSE agreed to merge their retail energy activities to form a new independent energy supply and services business in the UK.

The competition watchdog said in a statement: “The CMA has been discussing the deal with SSE Retail and Npower since it was announced. Now that the companies have provided the information necessary to start an investigation, the CMA has launched its review.”

The new independent UK incorporated company, which will be 65.6% owned by SSE and 34.4% by Innogy, will include SSE’s household energy supply and services business in Great Britain as well as household and business energy supply and services business of npower.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Having submitted the Merger Notice to the CMA, SSE and Innogy SE will continue to work constructively with the CMA and other interested parties.

“The scale and pace of change in the GB energy market continues to be significant and requires us to evolve to stay relevant, competitive and sustainable.

“We remain confident that the creation of a new, combined, standalone Retail business will best serve the needs of customers, employees and shareholders in the long term.”

SSE said that the proposed merger will further improve competition by offering customers a completely new model as well as better respond to customer expectations on tariff innovation and technological development.

CMA plans to announce its initial decision following the investigation on 26 April 2018.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Retail

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Utilities Retail Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.