UK CMA begins investigation on SSE Retail/Npower merger deal

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has commenced investigation into the proposed merger of SSE’s UK retail power and gas business with Npower, which is owned by Germany-based Innogy.

The investigation will assess the deal’s potential impact on competition on the energy supply to the UK domestic customers.

As per the agreement signed in November 2017, Npower and SSE agreed to merge their retail energy activities to form a new independent energy supply and services business in the UK.

The competition watchdog said in a statement: “The CMA has been discussing the deal with SSE Retail and Npower since it was announced. Now that the companies have provided the information necessary to start an investigation, the CMA has launched its review.”

The new independent UK incorporated company, which will be 65.6% owned by SSE and 34.4% by Innogy, will include SSE’s household energy supply and services business in Great Britain as well as household and business energy supply and services business of npower.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Having submitted the Merger Notice to the CMA, SSE and Innogy SE will continue to work constructively with the CMA and other interested parties.

“The scale and pace of change in the GB energy market continues to be significant and requires us to evolve to stay relevant, competitive and sustainable.

“We remain confident that the creation of a new, combined, standalone Retail business will best serve the needs of customers, employees and shareholders in the long term.”

SSE said that the proposed merger will further improve competition by offering customers a completely new model as well as better respond to customer expectations on tariff innovation and technological development.

CMA plans to announce its initial decision following the investigation on 26 April 2018.