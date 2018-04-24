Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Statkraft inks 13-year power contract with Finnfjord

Published 24 April 2018

Statkraft has signed a long-term contract to supply power to Finnfjord’s ferro-alloy plant in Finnsnes.

The total volume is 8.5 TWh with annual supply of 0.65 TWh.

The contract will contribute to supplying power to Finnfjord's ferro-alloy plant in Finnsnes and replaces the contract Statkraft and Finnfjord entered into in 2011.

- We are happy to extend our comprehensive and long-term cooperation with Finnfjord. The company has shown impressing stamina in tough markets in recent years, and I am satisfied with the fact that Statkraft can offer competitive contracts and still be a preferred partner for Finnfjord and the industry, says Hallvard Granheim, EVP Market operation & IT in Statkraft.

- This contract secures a solid economic foundation for Finnfjord for the next 13 years and enables the company to further develop more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing solutions. We are pleased that our power supplier since 1962 is with us and able to offer Finnfjord competitive and predictable framework conditions, says CEO of Finnfjord, Geir-Henning Wintervoll.

 

Source: Company Press Release

