PowerSecure to help restore Puerto Rico electric grid

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, has been awarded a contract by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for additional support to repair the power grid in Puerto Rico.

Personnel from PowerSecure will begin arriving in Puerto Rico.

"PowerSecure has a proven track record of success with restoration efforts following major storms," said Mark Lantrip, chairman, president & CEO of Southern Company Services. "Beginning today, PowerSecure personnel will be on the ground in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help restore power to Puerto Rico."

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to take all necessary steps to support FEMA's response in Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Irma and Maria," said Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, South Atlantic Division commander. "We are one hundred percent committed, along with our partners, to restoring electricity to the citizens of the Island."

PowerSecure will supplement efforts taking place by more than 400 crews to repair the distribution and transmission lines. The crews include members of Delta Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) along with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's employees and contractors.

Repairing the power grid is a process that includes four main efforts: provide temporary emergency power and spot generation for critical facilities; ensure adequate generation at power plants; reinstall and repair transmission lines; and restore and repair distribution lines.

USACE is continuing its partnership with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Department of Energy and FEMA on this important endeavor.

Source: Company Press Release