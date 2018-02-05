PSEG Energy secures license to operate in Maryland

PSEG Energy Solutions has secured approval to operate as a retail electricity supplier in the US state of Maryland.

PSEG Energy Solutions currently offers competitive electric supply to commercial and industrial customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company plans to continue to expand throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

PSEG Energy Solutions managing director Thomas Chamberlin said: "We are excited to soon be offering our products and services in Maryland.

"Working closely with energy brokers, we deliver competitive prices and great customer service, backed by a name that can be trusted – PSEG. PSEG Power operates one of the most balanced portfolios in the country. And it is that balance that enables PSEG Energy Solutions to provide the power our customers need, when they need it."

PSEG Energy Solutions works with medium and large commercial and industrial customers to find the best energy supply product to meet the needs of a customer – a locked-in, fixed price to ensure budget certainty, a price that is indexed and floats with energy markets, or some combination of the two.

PSEG Energy Solutions comprises a team of energy industry professionals with more than 100 years of combined experience in executive leadership, wholesale energy operations, customer care and sales from every part of the industry, including utilities, retail energy companies and energy consulting firms.

Source: Company Press Release