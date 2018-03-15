PPS secures approval for 50MW energy storage project in Swindon, UK

Public Power Solutions (PPS), the wholly-owned company of Swindon Borough Council, has secured planning approval for the construction of the proposed 50MW battery-based electricity storage facility at the former Mannington Depot in the UK.

Planned to be built at the former Mannington Depot owned by the Council, the battery storage scheme designed to have a 30-year lifespan.

PPS submitted the planning application for the project in November 2017.

Following the approval, PPS is currently involved in discussions with developers seeking front of the meter battery storage opportunities for the funding and construction of the project.

Upon completion of the project, Swindon is expected become home to one of the largest battery-based electricity storage facilities in the UK. The project is expected to have a 30-year lifespan.

PPS Power Solutions head Steve Cains said: “The project has a great location next to a sub-station, meaning the grid connection cost is very competitive – so this is a good opportunity for a developer looking for front of the meter battery storage opportunities that will enable them to generate an income in a variety of different ways.

“Local authorities are in a unique position to benefit from the growing demand for electricity storage, with diverse property portfolios and high energy consumption.

“We’re making it work at home here in Swindon but this project could be replicated in many other parts of the country, helping generate an income for the cash-strapped public sector.”

In addition to delivering balancing services for National Grid, the project is expected help reduce the need for investment in upgrading the grid. This helps in reducing energy costs for consumers in the long run, PPS said.

Cllr Toby Elliott, Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Sustainability, said: “The fact this will be one of the largest battery storage schemes in the UK speaks volumes for our ambition in Swindon.”