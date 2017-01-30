Nidec ASI wins EDF contract to build 49MW battery storage project in UK

Italian power generation company Nidec ASI has bagged a contract from EDF Energy Renewables to build a 49MW battery storage project for the UK National Grid.

Planned to be built at EDF Energy’s site in West Burton, Nottinghamshire, the project is claimed to become the largest such battery storage project in Europe.

It is part of a new 200MW Enhanced Frequency Response (EFR) system in the UK which slated to be deployed across the country to balance the National Grid and modernize the grid infrastructure.

EDF Energy Renewables CEO Matthieu Hue said: “The innovative battery storage project in the UK is another example of EDF Group’s global CAP 2030 strategy to lead the transition to a low carbon energy future. We expect the project to be operational early next year.”

As per the contract terms, the battery storage system will be supplied by Nidec ASI which will use its power conversion technology.

The Italian electric generation company will handle the integration of the power management system supplied by EDF Store & Forecast, an EDF Energies Nouvelles subsidiary.

NIDEC PV and BESS global director of sales Matteo Rizzi said: “This is the second important order we have received related to the first round EFR National Grid tender taking our overall market share in terms of MW to 33% in the UK.

“This important contract confirms our leadership position in the market. We currently have more than 400 MWh installed across the globe.”

In August last year, UK’s National Grid awarded EDF Energy Renewables the contract to supply 49MW of battery storage at the latter’s combined cycle gas power station in West Burton.

Image: West Burton site of EDF Energy Renewables in Nottinghamshire, UK. Photo: courtesy of EDF Energy.