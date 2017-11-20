Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail News

MIT researchers develop new way to store thermal energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 November 2017

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new battery-like system capable of storing thermal energy and releasing it energy on demand.

The new material is designed to store heat from the sun during the day in form of thermal battery, which can release heat when needed.

The researchers said that the new system combines phase change material (PCM) with molecular switches that change shape when exposed to light.

MIT said: “When integrated into the PCM, the phase-change temperature of the hybrid material can be adjusted with light, allowing the thermal energy of the phase change to be maintained even well below the melting point of the original material.”

Capable of storing around 200 joules of energy per gram, the system can withstand a temperature change of around 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit).

MIT professor Jeffrey Grossma said: “Our interest in this work was to show a proof of concept, but we believe there is a lot of potential for using light-activated materials to hijack the thermal storage properties of phase change materials.”

Additionally, the system can retain heat for 10 hours, unlike similar device which have capacity to store heat for few minutes.

Commenting on the research work, University of California at Berkeley materials science and engineering professor Junqiao Wu said: “This is highly creative research, where the key is that the scientists combine a thermally driven phase-change material with a photoswitching molecule, to build an energy barrier to stabilize the thermal energy storage.”

The work is backed by the Tata Center for Technology and Design within MIT’s Energy Initiative.

Image: MIT researcher handling a new chemical composite designed to store thermal energy. Photo: courtesy of Melanie Gonick/Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Retail

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Utilities Retail Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.