Huawei releases eLTE SmartGrid solution

Huawei has released its eLTE SmartGrid solution at Hannover MESSE 2017 to speed up the digital transformation of electric power companies.

An electric power system involves the generation, transmission, transformation, distribution, and consumption of electricity. Power grid development faces many challenges in each of these phases. The scattered locations of a large number of power distribution nodes and the complex architecture of distribution networks complicate remote control and management of power distribution.

Electric meters have been deployed in millions of households and corridors of residential buildings. Manual meter reading requires high labor costs, while the traditional method of reading meters remotely lacks frequency and accuracy. As a result, electric power enterprises are in urgent need of a smart grid that ensures more stable, reliable, secure, and real-time management of power distribution and consumption.

Huawei proposed its pioneering eLTE SmartGrid solution that applies advanced 4.5G cellular wireless communication technology in the electric power industry to help implement smart power distribution and consumption on power grids.

The eLTE SmartGrid solution leverages 4.5G cellular wireless communication technology to deliver three benefits: fully connected electrical equipment and the ability to read a massive amount of grid data, data transmission with industrial-grade reliability and security, and measurable smart grid management. The solution will be mainly used in distribution automation (DA), advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and preventive maintenance inspection on sub-stations, as well as online monitoring of grid facilities.

In DA scenarios, 4.5G wireless communication technology with high bandwidth, low latency, and multiple connections support dedicated communication networks. The networks enable online operations and monitoring of all power distribution nodes and terminals, enable quick fault location and the adjustment of power distribution solutions, significantly improve the reliability and quality of power supply, and implement fully intelligent grid management.

In AMI scenarios, 4.5G wireless communication technology is used to connect a huge number of terminals, such as smart meters, achieving a 100% success rate in automation and accuracy of meter reading. This leads to a major reduction in manual labor costs.

Huawei's Wireless Solution president Edward Deng said, "Taking one step beyond 4G, Huawei's eLTE SmartGrid solution applies advanced 4.5G wireless communication technology in the electric power industry. The solution will bring about a paradigm shift in the way that power utilities work, and will vastly accelerate their digital transformation.

"Beyond public service sectors, like water, electric power, and gas, ports, airports, and factories will also witness major changes. Huawei plans to launch a series of solutions that meet the varied requirements of different companies in different industries. We will further work with global partners and customers to accelerate their digital transformation and to build a better connected world."

Huawei's eLTE SmartGrid solution has first been commercially deployed in China, and will be further rolled out in other regions around the globe, where it will help electric power companies go digital in preparation for the Global Energy Internet.

Prior to this release, Huawei launched its eLTE Broadband Trunking solution for the public safety domain. At this year's Hannover MESSE, Huawei Enterprise Wireless released two major groundbreaking solutions in total: the eLTE SmartGrid solution for electric companies and the eLTE SmartCampus solution for applications like port management, mining, and manufacturing, etc. These solutions mark an important step forward in Huawei's contribution to the digital transformation of industries around the globe.

