Fugro starts geotech project for TenneT’s high capacity grid development

Fugro has been awarded a contract to undertake geotech project for TenneT’s high capacity grid development in Germany.

Fugro is about to commence a new site characterisation campaign following a second contract award from TenneT, the leading European electricity transmission system operator.

The new contract is part of TenneT’s grid development in northern Germany and involves detailed site characterisation services for a 38-kilometre-long section from Husum to Niebüll in North Germany; a 46-kilometre-long section from Heide to Husum was investigated by Fugro in 2017.

The new 380kV ‘west coast line’ (Westküstenleitung) is an important energy project, transporting wind power produced on Germany’s west coast to the south of the country. This 140-kilometre, high capacity power line is one of several being constructed to transport coastal electricity and is a key stage in Germany’s transition to a sustainable, reliable and environmentally sound energy supply.

Business Development Manager for Fugro, Roberto Quaas, explained the complex nature of the site characterisation campaign, “Effective management of the many aspects of this project is a key part of our specialist service offering. Providing TenneT with a single point of contact, our team liaises with landowners, manages logistics and delivers site investigation services, combining drilling and sampling, CPT, dynamic probing and laboratory testing to deliver accurate analysis of ground characteristics. We are very pleased to have been selected again for this project and appreciate the opportunity to continue our close and valued relationship with TenneT.”

Source: Company Press Release