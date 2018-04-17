Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Retail News

FirstEnergy upgrads 230kV electric substation in Pennsylvania, US

Published 17 April 2018

FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries are upgrading and expanding a 230kV electric substation in North East, Pennsylvania, US to enhance reliability for customers.

The upgrad eproject is also expected to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages for Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec) customers in Erie County.

The project includes new voltage-regulating equipment that will help maintain service reliability if a transmission line in the area experiences an outage.  Crews are also installing four new circuit breakers that will enhance system performance and help shorten power outage restoration time.  The estimated project cost is $10 million.

"When completed in June, the expanded facility will help keep power flowing to Penelec customers in the event one of our local transmission lines goes out of service due to weather, maintenance work or other disruption," said Scott Wyman, regional president, Penelec.  "Modernizing this substation will provide much-needed flexibility and redundancy that allows our system operators to swiftly react to changing conditions on the grid."

Construction crews are on track to complete the project on time and without a lost-time injury despite working through the area's snowiest winter in history.  Nearby Erie, Pa., received nearly 200 inches of snow this winter, far exceeding the previous record of 149 inches set in the winter of 2000-01.   

 

Source: Company Press Release

