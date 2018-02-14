Engie Services acquires Les Controles AC

Engie Services has acquired Les Controles AC in a move to strengthen its North American position in intelligent energy management through professional technical services.

Les Contrôles AC was founded in the 1990s to provide full building automation installation, integration and optimization services, complemented by electromechanical maintenance that includes control systems. ENGIE Services had held a 50% interest in the company for more than 10 years. The entire management team will remain on board and the company will remain an individual entity within ENGIE Services.

This acquisition was jointly announced by Messrs. Jean-Luc Billiani, President and CEO of ENGIE Services, Réal Audet, President of Les Contrôles AC Inc. and Richard Pinard, President of Les Contrôles AC Montreal Inc. The company employs close to 150 people in the Laval and Lévis offices. This acquisition will not result in any loss of employment. Rather, management expects Contrôles AC to expand and create new jobs.

ENGIE Services president & CEO Jean-Luc Billiani said: “The need for Contrôles AC to grow and ENGIE Services’ determination to expand its business operations by adding complementary services, combined with the benefits to be generated by pooling our operations, were all factors in forging closer links between our two companies and signing a final agreement for the acquisition of this company.

“ENGIE Services is pleased to welcome all Contrôles AC employees and is committed to continuing the business relationships with the company’s current suppliers and customers. Contrôles AC has always focused on excellence and I am pleased that our partners in the company, including Mr. Réal Audet, will continue to work for the company and contribute their valuable expertise and skills.”

Contrôles AC president Réal Audet said: “Today, the company is acquiring the means to continue its growth and I am certain that this acquisition by ENGIE Services will enable us to continue our development. I wish to express my sincere thanks to all Contrôles AC staff and assure them of my confidence in the future with ENGIE Services, a company that will ably guide us to new successes.”

Les Contrôles AC Montreal president Pinard said: “We at Contrôles AC are proud of our skills and pleased to work with a company that shares our values. Our integration into the ENGIE Services family is the perfect example of this mindset.

“I am pleased with this acquisition, which will further our quest for excellence.”

Source: Company Press Release