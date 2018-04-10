Engie and Axium acquire microgrid and district energy system in Massachusetts, US

Engie and Axium Infrastructure, operating jointly as Longwood Energy Partners, have acquired a microgrid and district energy system in the Longwood Medical Area, in Boston, Massachusetts, US.

The energy system serves five hospitals and the Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health under a long-term contract through 2051.

The system, which has a capacity to produce 99 MW of electricity via a micro-grid and 1,100,000 lbs/hr of steam, and 42,000 tons of chilled water, is integral to the day-to-day operation of these world-renowned medical facilities, which are active in critical research initiatives and serve more than 2.4 million patients annually.

“We are proud to fulfil the energy needs of these hospitals and help them in their quest for high performance, resiliency and sustainability. This transaction is a great win for our customer and for ENGIE. This project is fully in line with our strategy to increase our footprint in both efficient and decentralized energy and to drive a specific customer-centric approach for dedicated territories such as hospitals”, said Judith Hartmann, ENGIE Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President in charge of ENGIE North America and United Kingdom/Ireland.

In 2017, on a similar global approach for energy management at a territorial scale, ENGIE and Axium were awarded a 50-year contract to operate and optimize The Ohio State University’s utility system for its flagship campus in Columbus, Ohio.

Source: Company Press Release