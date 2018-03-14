Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Retail News

DNV GL to develop independent platform for energy storage system monitoring

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

DNV GL has commenced the development of an independent platform designed for integrated monitoring and performance reporting of energy storage systems (IMPRESS).

Now, DNV GL calls energy storage experts to join a customer advisory board to steer the development of the independent storage monitoring solution. 

Different energy storage systems have different monitoring systems, making quick and easy comparison of performance data of multiple storage systems almost impossible. Being able to compare the performance of a storage systems will help to get insight in the best performing systems. This allows to select the best performing energy storage systems and improve the energy management systems in order to manage a healthy portfolio.

IMPRESS 
The goal of the project is to develop a service that provides system owners and third party users professional, independent insight in the performance of their battery energy storage system, and the ability to predict early degradation and faults in the remaining lifetime. In the current market situation, system suppliers are the ones providing the status monitoring for their own energy storage systems. Monitoring by an independent party will guarantee reliable data collection and performance reporting.

The monitoring data can be utilised for predictive analytics service. Combining measured performance data with degradation information will provide reliable performance predictions, reducing performance risks. Predictive analytics will enhance:

Degradation forecasting for current and alternative applications

Early detection of potential component failure

Early detection of non-compliance to warranted performance

Scenario analysis, EES system performance and lifetime for several use cases

DNV GL sees that current systems are not able to provide insight in the interaction between solar-PV system and storage systems. Monitoring hybrid assets in the same monitoring platform will show whether the charge and discharge behaviour of the energy storage system is effective and well-timed with the renewable generation profile.



Source: Company Press Release

