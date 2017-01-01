Utilities Retail News

View news from other Energy sectors:
SDG&E unveils 30MW lithium ion battery energy storage facility in US SDG&E, in partnership with AES Energy Storage, has unveiled a 30MW lithium-ion battery energy storage facility in California, US.
RES awarded storage project for NREL'S National Wind Technology Center Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has been selected for the 1MW/1MWh energy storage test project at the Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) National Wind Technology Center (NWTC).
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.
UK’s first battery storage system commissioned in Somerset The first major battery storage system of its kind in the UK is up and running in Somerset – storing energy provided by a 1.5MW solar park which can be used across the local electricity network.
Eos Energy Storage, Environment One to manufacture grid-scale battery systems Eos Energy Storage (Eos) announced a manufacturing and assembly partnership with Environment One (E/One), a diversified high-technology company focused on producing protection and performance optimization systems for electric utilities.
Nidec ASI wins EDF contract to build 49MW battery storage project in UK Italian power generation company Nidec ASI has bagged a contract from EDF Energy Renewables to build a 49MW battery storage project for the UK National Grid.
Anesco partners with Green Hedge for Energy Barn development project Energy efficiency specialist Anesco has joined forces with low carbon energy generation and storage company, Green Hedge Energy UK, to introduce Green Hedge’s innovative ‘Energy Barns’ at four key sites in England.
EU grants €65m for Zambia to improve energy access The European Union (EU) has signed €65m grant with Zambia to help improve energy access.
Skipping Stone, LLC Releases White Paper: Avoiding the Technology Trap-A Guide for Energy Companies Experiencing Systems Issues Skipping Stone™, a global energy markets consulting and technology services firm, announced today the release of a free whitepaper: Avoiding the Technology Trap.
Eguana, LG Chem expand energy storage partnership Eguana Technologies has expanded its energy storage partnership with LG Chem.
Sterlite commissions 1,200MW Purulia-Kharagpur transmission project in India Sterlite Power, India’s private developer of independent power transmission systems, has commissioned the Purulia-Kharagpur Transmission Project.
EC approves support for Delimara gas and power project in Malta The European Commission has approved under EU state aid rules Maltese plans to pay Electrogas Malta, operator of the Delimara plant, for providing energy to Maltese electricity company Enemalta.
ECN develops energy-saving technology for industrial heat storage The LOCOSTO project aims to develop solutions for industrial heat storage systems in the 100-250°C temperature range that are both technologically and economically feasible.
Younicos to design 49MW battery storage systems for Centrica Younicos has been selected by Centrica to design one of the world’s largest battery-based energy storage systems.
APS, AES to deploy 4MW energy storage system in Arizona Arizona Public Service (APS) is bringing battery-based energy storage to the desert through a 4MW energy storage agreement with AES Energy Storage which will provide enough storage capacity to power 1,000 homes.
