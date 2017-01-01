Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Distribution
Utilities Retail
Utilities Retail Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Retail | News
Search Refinements
Current RefinementsContent TypeNewsSectorPower DistributionUtilities RetailRemove all refinements Date2017 (12)2016 (206)2015 (199)2014 (304)2013 (294)2012 (188)2011 (239)2010 (298)2009 (484)2008 (20)2007 (5)AuthorEBR Staff Writer (1964)Sheldon Cooper (5)RBR Staff Writer (1)R Ashwin Kumar (1)LocationAsia-Pacific (178)Europe (346)Global (6)Middle East and Africa (57)North America (887)South and Central America (48)

Utilities Retail News

View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 2249 results
SDG&E unveils 30MW lithium ion battery energy storage facility in US
By EBR Staff Writer
SDG&E, in partnership with AES Energy Storage, has unveiled a 30MW lithium-ion battery energy storage facility in California, US.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
RES awarded storage project for NREL'S National Wind Technology Center
Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has been selected for the 1MW/1MWh energy storage test project at the Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) National Wind Technology Center (NWTC).
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell
Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
UK’s first battery storage system commissioned in Somerset
The first major battery storage system of its kind in the UK is up and running in Somerset – storing energy provided by a 1.5MW solar park which can be used across the local electricity network.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Eos Energy Storage, Environment One to manufacture grid-scale battery systems
Eos Energy Storage (Eos) announced a manufacturing and assembly partnership with Environment One (E/One), a diversified high-technology company focused on producing protection and performance optimization systems for electric utilities.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Nidec ASI wins EDF contract to build 49MW battery storage project in UK
By EBR Staff Writer
Italian power generation company Nidec ASI has bagged a contract from EDF Energy Renewables to build a 49MW battery storage project for the UK National Grid.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Anesco partners with Green Hedge for Energy Barn development project
Energy efficiency specialist Anesco has joined forces with low carbon energy generation and storage company, Green Hedge Energy UK, to introduce Green Hedge’s innovative ‘Energy Barns’ at four key sites in England.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
EU grants €65m for Zambia to improve energy access
The European Union (EU) has signed €65m grant with Zambia to help improve energy access.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Skipping Stone, LLC Releases White Paper: Avoiding the Technology Trap-A Guide for Energy Companies Experiencing Systems Issues
Skipping Stone™, a global energy markets consulting and technology services firm, announced today the release of a free whitepaper: Avoiding the Technology Trap.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Eguana, LG Chem expand energy storage partnership
Eguana Technologies has expanded its energy storage partnership with LG Chem.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Sterlite commissions 1,200MW Purulia-Kharagpur transmission project in India
Sterlite Power, India’s private developer of independent power transmission systems, has commissioned the Purulia-Kharagpur Transmission Project.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
EC approves support for Delimara gas and power project in Malta
The European Commission has approved under EU state aid rules Maltese plans to pay Electrogas Malta, operator of the Delimara plant, for providing energy to Maltese electricity company Enemalta.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
ECN develops energy-saving technology for industrial heat storage
The LOCOSTO project aims to develop solutions for industrial heat storage systems in the 100-250°C temperature range that are both technologically and economically feasible.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
Younicos to design 49MW battery storage systems for Centrica
Younicos has been selected by Centrica to design one of the world’s largest battery-based energy storage systems.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
APS, AES to deploy 4MW energy storage system in Arizona
Arizona Public Service (APS) is bringing battery-based energy storage to the desert through a 4MW energy storage agreement with AES Energy Storage which will provide enough storage capacity to power 1,000 homes.
Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > News
1-15 of 2249 results

In The Spotlight

SDG&E unveils 30MW lithium ion battery energy storage facility in US
RES awarded storage project for NREL'S National Wind Technology Center
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell
UK’s first battery storage system commissioned in Somerset
Eos Energy Storage, Environment One to manufacture grid-scale battery systems

Suppliers Directory

Generex - Leader in UPS Network and Battery Management Products Founded by Frank Blettenberger in Hamburg in 1993, GENEREX Systems has grown to become the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Its expertise is featured in its uninterruptible power source (UPS) shutdown, and battery management products. Power Distribution > Utilities Retail > Suppliers

In Utilities Retail

Utilities Retail Intelligence



About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.